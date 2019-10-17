Satellites used to spot mass strandings of whales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Satellites used to spot mass strandings of whales

Scientists are working to monitor remote coastlines from space for washed-up, dead whales. The research is being undertaken by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and various Chilean organisations. This video zooms into the Gulf of Penas in Patagonia where more than 340 sei whales stranded as a group in 2015.

Video provided by British Antarctic Survey, satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

  • 17 Oct 2019