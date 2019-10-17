Media player
Satellites used to spot mass strandings of whales
Scientists are working to monitor remote coastlines from space for washed-up, dead whales. The research is being undertaken by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and various Chilean organisations. This video zooms into the Gulf of Penas in Patagonia where more than 340 sei whales stranded as a group in 2015.
Video provided by British Antarctic Survey, satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
17 Oct 2019
