Running the rule over 'Molar Berg'

European and American satellites have run the rule over the latest monster chunk of ice to break off Antarctica.
Nicknamed "Molar Berg", the block represents the biggest calving event on the Amery Ice Shelf in 50 years.
Scientists used the EU's Sentinel-1 mission and the US IceSat-2 spacecraft to get a precise measure of the behemoth's bulk. They find Molar Berg to cover an area of 1,573 sq km and to be 248m thick on average (340m thick at its peak).
This animation is vertically exaggerated. In reality, the iceberg is 200 times wider than it is thick.
Video courtesy of CPOM/Leeds University
22 Oct 2019
