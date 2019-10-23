Ellie Goulding: Climate 'backlash grows uglier'
The singer Ellie Goulding has urged young people to choose hope in the climate change battle.

The Brit-award winning artist has been a UN Environment Global Ambassador since 2017.

She spoke at the One Young World summit in London, an event described as a global forum for young leaders.

