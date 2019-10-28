Probing the Universe's Dark Energy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Probing the Universe's Dark Energy with a super-telescope

A super telescope is to undertake the most detailed observation of the Universe ever.

The aim of the five-year programme is to shed light on Dark Energy - the mysterious force thought to drive an accelerated expansion of the Universe.

Read more: 5,000 'fibre-optic eyes' to probe Universe's Dark Energy

  • 28 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Meet the 'forgotten' female astronomer