Probing the Universe's Dark Energy with a super-telescope
A super telescope is to undertake the most detailed observation of the Universe ever.
The aim of the five-year programme is to shed light on Dark Energy - the mysterious force thought to drive an accelerated expansion of the Universe.
Read more: 5,000 'fibre-optic eyes' to probe Universe's Dark Energy
28 Oct 2019
