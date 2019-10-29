British tourist has foot bitten off by shark
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British tourist loses foot after shark bite in Australia

A British tourist has had his foot bitten off by a shark in Australia. Another man was also hurt during the attack in the Whitsunday Islands near Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Read more: Two British men injured in Queensland shark attack

  • 29 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Escaping a Great White Shark attack