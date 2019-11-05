'Just a shade under 500mph'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bloodhound's Andy Green was 'a shade under 500mph"
The Bloodhound supersonic car has reached its highest speed yet of 491mph (790km/h).
Tuesday was the sixth time the arrow-shaped racer had run across Hakskeen Pan in South Africa.
Each time it goes out, driver Andy Green pushes the vehicle a little more, gathering the data that will enable him to safely break the sound barrier, and the land speed record of 763mph. He spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos after the latest run.
Picture courtesy of Bloodhound LSR and Charlie Sperring
-
05 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-50305383/bloodhound-s-andy-green-was-a-shade-under-500mphRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window