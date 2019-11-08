Media player
Watch the Bloodhound supercar get off the line
The Bloodhound car is conducting high-speed trials in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa. This short video shows the vehicle starting out on one of its runs. It kicks up mud from its dry lakebed track as it heads off. The car hopes to make an attempt on the land speed record in the next couple of years.
08 Nov 2019
