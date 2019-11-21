Video

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype, known as Mk-1, experienced a major failure during pressurisation testing on Wednesday.

A video from the scene in Texas showed the top part of the vehicle rupture.

Cryogenic propellants that were being loaded at the time dispersed across the Boca Chica facility in a huge cloud.

CEO Elon Musk revealed the Mk-1 n September when he outlined the timeline for his Starship program meant to transport people and cargo to the Moon and Mars.

After the incident, Musk said the company would no longer fly the Mk-1 and would instead develop a different version.

