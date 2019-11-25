Could Victoria Falls dry up?

Video

The effects of severe drought and climate change are having an impact on one of the world's great natural wonders, Victoria Falls.

Elisha Moyo, Principal Climate Change Researcher at Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Environment, Climate and Tourism. tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that the average flow over the falls in 2019 is down by almost 50%

Mr Moyo said "The low falls are becoming more frequent...

"Who knows maybe one year there will be no falls completely, no water."

