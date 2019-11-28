Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Black Sea: Can Europe's most polluted sea be saved?
The Black Sea is so contaminated, it has turned green in some parts.
The sea was treated as Eastern Europe's dustbin for decades, with heavily polluted rivers flowing everything from rubbish to raw sewerage and even illicit drugs into its waters. This summer, Ukrainians were warned not to swim in the Black Sea.
The BBC's Jonah Fisher has travelled across Eastern Europe and joined a research vessel to see if the Black Sea can be saved.
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-50578326/the-black-sea-can-europe-s-most-polluted-sea-be-savedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window