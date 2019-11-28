Europe looks to give a big boost to space science
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Europe looks to give a big boost to space science

Science investigations of the Universe are set to get a budget increase at the European Space Agency. Member state research ministers meeting in Seville, Spain, are set to agree a 10% uplift in funds. Esa's director of science, Prof Günther Hassinger, told our correspondent Jonathan Amos what the extra money could achieve.

Read more: Stars align for epic space missions

  • 28 Nov 2019