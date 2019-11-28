Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Europe looks to give a big boost to space science
Science investigations of the Universe are set to get a budget increase at the European Space Agency. Member state research ministers meeting in Seville, Spain, are set to agree a 10% uplift in funds. Esa's director of science, Prof Günther Hassinger, told our correspondent Jonathan Amos what the extra money could achieve.
Read more: Stars align for epic space missions
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-50582143/europe-looks-to-give-a-big-boost-to-space-scienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window