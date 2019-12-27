Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is 'super coral' the key to saving the world's reefs?
Scientists in the Seychelles have started the world's first large scale coral reef restoration project to help stop the impact of rising sea temperatures.
Over half of the world's coral has succumbed to the effects of climate change so a team based in the Indian Ocean has been growing coral on land and planting them back in the sea to see if they are resilient to coral bleaching.
The technique has been taken to countries including Colombia and the Maldives, with Kenya, Tanzania and Mauritius to follow.
27 Dec 2019
