€14.4bn budget agreed for European Space Agency

New Earth observation satellites and missions to the Moon and Mars have been approved by Europe's research minsters. The projects will be carried out by the European Space Agency. Its director general, Jan Woerner, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos after the Space19+ meeting in Seville, Spain.

  • 28 Nov 2019