Antarctic meteorite theory to be put to the test
University of Manchester scientists have arrived in the Antarctic to look for iron-rich space rocks. They have a theory as to why such meteorites are under-represented in searches on the White Continent. Team leaders Katie Joy and Geoff Evatt spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos as they were about to head south.
29 Nov 2019
