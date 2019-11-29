Antarctic meteorite theory to be put to the test
University of Manchester scientists have arrived in the Antarctic to look for iron-rich space rocks. They have a theory as to why such meteorites are under-represented in searches on the White Continent. Team leaders Katie Joy and Geoff Evatt spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos as they were about to head south.

