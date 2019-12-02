Media player
The importance of Antarctica's ring of floating ice
Scientists have demonstrated that Antarctica's thinning ice shelves really are driving the loss of ice from the interior. It's long been suspected, but a new modelling study illustrates the direct physical link between that thinning and the speed-up of ice moving from the land towards the sea. Northumbria University's Hilmar Gudmundsson described his latest research to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
02 Dec 2019
