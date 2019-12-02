Importance of Antarctica's ring of floating ice
Scientists have demonstrated that Antarctica's thinning ice shelves really are driving the loss of ice from the interior. It's long been suspected, but a new modelling study illustrates the direct physical link between that thinning and the speed-up of ice moving from the land towards the sea. Northumbria University's Hilmar Gudmundsson described his latest research to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

