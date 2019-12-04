Spotting seals from the sky
Video

How drones can help with counting seals

The seal population on the Farne Islands off Northumberland, is growing, with the number of seal pups hitting an all time high of over 2,700.

Now the National Trust rangers who keep track of the animals are using drones to help count the islands' seal population in a safer and less disruptive way.

