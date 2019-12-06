What are you giving up for climate change?

Media player
COP25 climate change conference: What are you giving up for environment?
As the annual COP25 climate change summit continues in Madrid, we asked delegates from all over the world how they were adapting their lives for the sake of the environment.
06 Dec 2019
