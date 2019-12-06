Greta Thunberg mobbed by press at UN climate talks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greta Thunberg mobbed by press at UN COP25 climate talks

Greta Thunberg had to be escorted by police as she arrived in Madrid for the United Nations climate change conference.

The environmental campaigner, whose school strikes have inspired millions around the world, is due to speak at the conference, known as COP, next week.

Before that she will be protesting in Madrid city centre over the lack of action being taken to fight climate change.

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Greta: 'People are underestimating the force of angry kids!'