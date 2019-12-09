Making Ethiopia green again

Video

Northern Ethiopia lies in one of the semi-arid regions which it’s feared will bear some of the worst effects of climate change.

The land there has lost most of its trees, making it vulnerable to longer droughts and intense bursts of rain.

But now the people there have restored woodland to one and a half million hectares - capturing CO2 and boosting food production in the process.

For the last in our series Climate Defenders, alongside the major UN climate conference, Justin Rowlatt travelled to Tigray province to meet a woman at the centre of the restoration.

Ever tried revenge honey? It tastes good- read about Justin Rowlatt's encounter with bees on his trip to the regreening project.