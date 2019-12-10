Greenland melting 'faster than expected'
Greenland is losing ice seven times faster than it was in the 1990s. The assessment comes from the Imbie group - an international team of polar scientists who've reviewed all the satellite observations of the past 25 years. The researchers say Greenland's contribution to sea-level rise is now tracking the more pessimistic projections for future change. This video shows most of the ice loss is occurring in coastal regions.

Source: Imbie

Read more: Greenland ice melt 'is accelerating'

