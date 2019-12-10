Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greenland melting 'faster than expected'
Greenland is losing ice seven times faster than it was in the 1990s. The assessment comes from the Imbie group - an international team of polar scientists who've reviewed all the satellite observations of the past 25 years. The researchers say Greenland's contribution to sea-level rise is now tracking the more pessimistic projections for future change. This video shows most of the ice loss is occurring in coastal regions.
Source: Imbie
Read more: Greenland ice melt 'is accelerating'
10 Dec 2019
