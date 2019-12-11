Media player
Greta Thunberg : 'Almost nothing is being done'
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has addressed the COP25 summit, criticising politicians and CEOs for their lack of response to environmental issues.
She said "clever accounting and creative PR" were being used make it look like real action was happening when "almost nothing is being done".
11 Dec 2019
