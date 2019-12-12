The best map yet of Antarctica without its ice

Video

Scientists have produced the most accurate portrait yet of what lies beneath Antarctica's ice sheet. The map is called BedMachine Antarctica and shows all the "lumps and bumps" that describe the underlying bedrock. The knowledge will be used in computer models to try to project how the White Continent will respond to a warming world. Lead researcher Dr Mathieu Morlighem from the University of California at Irvine spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.