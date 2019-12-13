Bloodhound car chases land speed record dream

Video

After successful trials in the South African desert, the Bloodhound car will now target 800mph. It's been running up to now with only a jet engine aboard. When it goes for the land speed record (currently 763mph), the vehicle will be powered additionally by a rocket.

The BBC had exclusive access to the Bloodhound team in November as it ran the car beyond 500mph.

A film covering this time - Bloodhound: Chasing the Land Speed Record - is being broadcast on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News.