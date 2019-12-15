Scientists revise Anak Krakatau tsunami simulation
Scientists have made a map of the seafloor around the collapsed Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia.

It's allowed them to improve their simulation of the resulting tsunami, which killed more than 400 people in December 2018.

The simulation on this page was produced by Prof Stephan Grilli from the University of Rhode Island.

  • 15 Dec 2019