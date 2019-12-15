Scientists update Anak Krakatau collapse simulation

Video

Scientists have made a map of the seafloor around the collapsed Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia.

It's allowed them to improve their simulation of the landslide that generated a tsunami, which resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people in December 2018.

The simulation on this page shows how the southwest flank of Anak Krakatau slipped into the ocean. It was produced by Prof Stephan Grilli from the University of Rhode Island.