Nobel laureate looks forward to planet mission

Europe's new space telescope, Cheops, won't be trying to find new planets. Rather, it's going to follow up the discoveries of others, to see if it can reveal new insights - such as whether these distant objects are likely to be rocky or gas-rich. Didier Queloz won this year's Physics Nobel for his pioneering work in the field of extrasolar planets, and he's the chair of the Cheops science team. He told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos what to expect from the mission.