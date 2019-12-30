Media player
When Greta Thunberg met Sir David Attenborough
Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough have met for the first time (via Skype as they did not want to add to their carbon footprints) to discuss the climate crisis and share their thoughts on how to make an environmental impact.
Greta, who spoke to Sir David from Stockholm, is guest editing the BBC's Today programme on Monday 30 December. A podcast will be available here and via the BBC Sounds app.
30 Dec 2019
