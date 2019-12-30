Bank chief: Action on climate must be taken

Media player
Bank of England chief issues climate change warning
The world will face irreversible heating unless firms shift their priorities soon, the outgoing head of the Bank of England has told the BBC.
Mark Carney said the financial sector had begun to curb investment in fossil fuels – but far too slowly.
30 Dec 2019
