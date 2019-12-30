Bank chief: Action on climate must be taken
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bank of England chief issues climate change warning

The world will face irreversible heating unless firms shift their priorities soon, the outgoing head of the Bank of England has told the BBC.

Mark Carney said the financial sector had begun to curb investment in fossil fuels – but far too slowly.

  • 30 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Five ways to be climate change resilient