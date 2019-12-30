Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greta's father Svante Thunberg: 'Greta has changed. She's happier'
Greta Thunberg's father has said he thought it was "a bad idea" for his daughter to take to the "front line" of the battle against climate change, but that she is now much happier.
Speaking to the Today programme's Mishal Husain, Mr Thunberg said his daughter had changed since taking on her activist role, although he worries about the "hate" she faces.
-
30 Dec 2019
