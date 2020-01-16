China must act on climate change - Attenborough

Media player
Sir David Attenborough blasts inaction on climate change
The naturalist Sir David Attenborough has warned that "the moment of crisis has come".
In an interview with the BBC, the broadcaster said the growing awareness of the emergency should force governments to act.
Throughout this year, BBC's 'Our Planet Matters' series will be shining a light on climate issues.
16 Jan 2020
