Our Planet Matters: What is climate change?

Video

The 10 years to the end of 2019 have been confirmed as the warmest decade on record by three global agencies.

This year, climate change has been linked to Australian bushfires, torrential rains in Indonesia and record-breaking temperatures in Europe - but just what is climate change?

The BBC's global science correspondent Rebecca Morelle explains.

This video is part of Our Planet Matters, a special year-long series covering climate change.

