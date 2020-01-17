Can a city go carbon neutral to stop climate change?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: Can Glasgow go carbon neutral?
A number of British cities aim to go carbon neutral by 2030 to fight climate change.
Glasgow – which will host a major United Nations climate change summit in November 2020 – is one of them.
But bringing the carbon footprint of a whole city down to zero requires big changes. So what can be done, and how quickly?
The BBC spoke to people in the city about the ideas being considered.
-
17 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-51141619/climate-change-can-glasgow-go-carbon-neutralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window