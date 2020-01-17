Asteroid was 'true culprit for dino extinction'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Asteroid was 'true culprit for dinosaur extinction'

Was it the asteroid or colossal volcanism that initiated the demise of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago? This has been a bit of a "to and fro" argument of late, but now a group of scientists has weighed in with what they claim is the definitive answer. The team has drawn its conclusions after studying sediments on the North Atlantic sea-floor. Prof Paul Wilson, from the University of Southampton, spoke to the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.

  • 17 Jan 2020