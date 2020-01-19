Successful emergency landing test for SpaceX
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

SpaceX successfully tests emergency landing

The space company SpaceX has successfully carried out a crucial test to determine if its astronaut capsule can be returned safely to Earth in an emergency.

The unmanned Dragon capsule -- an acorn-shaped pod that can carry seven astronauts -- fired thrusters to detach itself from a Falcon 9 rocket and splashed down in the sea moments later.

Read more: SpaceX completes emergency crew capsule escape

  • 19 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Space rocket erupts during pressure test