Successful emergency landing test for SpaceX

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SpaceX successfully tests emergency landing
The space company SpaceX has successfully carried out a crucial test to determine if its astronaut capsule can be returned safely to Earth in an emergency.
The unmanned Dragon capsule -- an acorn-shaped pod that can carry seven astronauts -- fired thrusters to detach itself from a Falcon 9 rocket and splashed down in the sea moments later.
-
19 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-51169799/spacex-successfully-tests-emergency-landingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window