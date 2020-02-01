Media player
Solar Orbiter is 'big deal for Europe'
Solar Orbiter, or SolO will take the closest ever pictures of the Sun. The probe will put itself inside the orbit of Planet Mercury to train its telescopes on the surface of our star. It carries also a number of instruments to sense the constant emission of particles and embedded magnetic fields. Scientists hope the detailed observations will help them understand better what drives the Sun's activity. Günther Hasinger, Esa's director of science, spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
Read more: Sun probe completes preparation for launch
01 Feb 2020
