Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hawaiian telescope captures super-sharp Sun images
Behold the Sun's convulsing surface at a level of detail never seen before.
The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope on Hawaii has released pictures that show features as small as 30km across.
This is remarkable when set against the scale of our star, which has a diameter of about 1.4 million km and is 149 million km from Earth.
The sped-up movie covers a period of 10 minutes.
-
30 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-51305219/hawaiian-telescope-captures-super-sharp-sun-imagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window