Video

Researchers believe they are the first to film grey seals clapping their flippers underwater.

Dr Ben Burville from Newcastle University has spent 17 years trying to capture a seal producing the gunshot-like sound, which they make during the breeding season.

He recorded this footage off the Farne Islands.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.