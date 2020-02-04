Attenborough: 'Now is the moment'
Sir David Attenborough: 'Now is the moment'

The broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough has said "now is the moment" for action on climate change.

His comments came at a launch event for the COP26 climate summit which is to be held in Glasgow later this year.

  04 Feb 2020
