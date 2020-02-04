Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir David Attenborough: 'Now is the moment'
The broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough has said "now is the moment" for action on climate change.
His comments came at a launch event for the COP26 climate summit which is to be held in Glasgow later this year.
-
04 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window