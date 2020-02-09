Media player
Climate change: Why are US senators wearing this symbol?
Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, created a graphic that represents how the world is becoming warmer.
US Democrat senators Tom Carper, Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Van Hollen wore it as a badge at the State of the Union address.
Video produced by Christopher Giles and Lorna Acquah
09 Feb 2020
