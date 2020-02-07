Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Living next to our dynamic star
Europe's Solar Orbiter (SolO) probe is on a quest to understand what drives the Sun's dynamic behaviour. The star's activity rises and falls on an 11-year cycle. At its most active, the Sun can hurl billions of tonnes of matter and entrained magnetic fields into space. If these outbursts are directed at Earth, they can disrupt our technology. Prof Lucie Green is a SolO mission scientist at UCL's Mullard Space Science Laboratory.
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window