Why are US senators wearing this symbol?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why are US senators wearing this symbol?

Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, created a graphic that represents how the world is becoming warmer.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Feb 2020