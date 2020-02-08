Coyote and badger: An unlikely pair?
What do a coyote and badger tell us about animal relations?

Footage showing a coyote and badger working and playing together may seem like a strange sight, but the pairing is an example of mutual arrangement where species work together to the benefit of both.

Zoologist Dr Joanna Bagniewska explains.

