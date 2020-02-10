Ocean Infinity plans fleet of robot boats
Ocean Infinity, the high-profile US exploration and survey company, is building an "armada" of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs). The robot boats will be used to inspect pipelines, map bed conditions for submarine telecoms cables and off-shore wind farms, and search for wrecks. Our correspondent Jonathan Amos spoke with OI CEO Oliver Plunkett and asked him for details on the project.

