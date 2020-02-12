Mattresses going from old bed to vegetable bed
Refugees at Za'atari camp in Jordan and a team of scientists from Sheffield in the UK are working together to create a way to grow fresh food in old mattress foam.

The foam works as a substrate in place of soil in a system called hydroponics, solving two problems in one: recycling the old mattresses piling up in the camp and creating a way to grow fresh food in a place where the soil is too poor and salty for any agriculture.

Victoria Gill has been to the camp in Jordan to see how it’s working.

