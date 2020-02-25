Media player
Inside a flood-proof home
A demonstration home at the Building Research Establishment near Watford shows off some different techniques for reducing the impact of a flood up to 60cm deep.
The BBC's Science Editor David Shukman went to see how it works.
25 Feb 2020
