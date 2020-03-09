Space radar movies track motion on Earth's surface
Space radar movies track motion on Earth's surface

Satellite operator Iceye is now making videos that can show the Earth's surface through cloud and at night.

The short, 20-second movies are an extension of the standard still radar images it already produces.

The examples released by the Finnish company show a port in Busan, South Korea (vessel moving); Heathrow Airport, UK (airplanes moving); Las Vegas, Nevada, US (reflections of buildings, city life); Bingham Canyon Mine, Utah (site activity, trucks); and Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan (reflections of buildings, city life).

(Video courtesy of Iceye)

  • 09 Mar 2020