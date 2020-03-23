Apollo 13: One family's agony and triumph

Video

On 11 April 1970, the Lovell family watched their husband and father, Jim Lovell, blast off on Nasa's third mission to land on the Moon.

But this was to be an ill-fated mission, and in the six days that followed, the Lovells found themselves facing intense agony.

As the 50th anniversary of the mission approaches, we hear Jim's wife, now 89, and his daughter and son, now in their 60s, relive their incredible story.

Video journalist: Ellen Tsang

Listen to the full epic story of Apollo 13 on the 13 Minutes to the Moon podcast from BBC World Service.