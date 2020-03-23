Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apollo 13: One family's agony and triumph
On 11 April 1970, the Lovell family watched their husband and father, Jim Lovell, blast off on Nasa's third mission to land on the Moon.
But this was to be an ill-fated mission, and in the six days that followed, the Lovells found themselves facing intense agony.
As the 50th anniversary of the mission approaches, we hear Jim's wife, now 89, and his daughter and son, now in their 60s, relive their incredible story.
Video journalist: Ellen Tsang
Listen to the full epic story of Apollo 13 on the 13 Minutes to the Moon podcast from BBC World Service.
-
23 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window