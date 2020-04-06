Apollo 13: Deadly DIY in space

Video

Nasa is in a race against time to save Apollo 13's astronauts. Their best minds need to improvise fast to create an air filter using only basic items available in the spacecraft - bits of towel, duct tape, cardboard and spacesuit. Not following mission control's instructions correctly, or taking too long, will cost the astronauts their lives. Fifty years on from Apollo 13 - relive the dramatic escape from disaster that captured the attention of the world.

Video journalist: Jack Burgess. Music: Hans Zimmer. Graphics: James Mobbs

