Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apollo 13: The silence in the blackout from those who were there
As the Apollo 13 crew re-entered the Earth's atmosphere there was a blackout period where they couldn't communicate with mission control.
The blackout period was supposed to last three minutes, but it lasted 90 seconds longer, leaving those at mission control unaware if the crew were going to make it home safely.
Fifty years on, hear the story from those who lived through it at mission control, as well as Commander Jim Lovell and his wife Marilyn.
Video journalist: Stephanie Constantine
-
18 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-52281273/apollo-13-the-silence-in-the-blackout-from-those-who-were-thereRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window