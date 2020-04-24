'Pride in the amazing success of Hubble'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Pride in the amazing success of Hubble'

It's 30 years ago to the day that the Hubble Space Telescope was launched. Esa project scientist Antonella Nota has spent most of her career working on the famous observatory. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

Read more: Hubble celebrates 30 years of stunning science

  • 24 Apr 2020